Celebrate National Lash Day by scoring 50% off all full-size mascaras at Benefit Cosmetics

Celebrate National Lash Day with 50% off all mascaras at Benefit Cosmetics.

It's National Lash Day, and to celebrate, Benefit Cosmetics is offering 50% off all of its full-size mascaras, which means every full-size tube will be marked down from $28 to $14. The discount will apply to Benefit mascaras sold in the brand's storefronts and certified retailers, such as Sephora, Macy's, Ulta, QVC and HSN—to name a few. Now, enough talk of logistics, let's get into some of the brand's mascara standouts.

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara is a TikTok favorite.

If you're on TikTok, chances are you've come across the Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara, a curling formula that has been praised for its ability to make lashes look longer and fuller. In fact, the viral mascara claims to hold a curl for up to 12 hours. It's infused with provitamin B5 and serin, two lash-conditioning agents. You can get the mascara in both brown and black.

Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

The Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara promises to keep lashes lifted for up to 36 hours.

If adding volume to your lashes is top of mind, consider going with the Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, which promises to deliver "massive volume without weighing down lashes" while being both "smudge-proof" and "water-resistant." According to the brand, the mascara features "aero-particles" to keep the formula ultra-light so it won't weigh down your eyelashes. The mascara is available in black.

They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara

The Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara does two jobs in one: it lifts and lengthens.

For a formula that intends to lengthen and lift, look to the They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara. Per the brand, lashes should "look 40% longer" post-application. The length purports to last up to 36 hours. Its "magnetic, mineral-enriched formula" is responsible for giving each lash "extreme length and powerful lift." The mascara is available in black.

Convinced that your lashes are in need of a mascara pick-me-up? Today, February 19, is your only chance to get 50% off all full-size Benefit mascaras, so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity while you still can.

