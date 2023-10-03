Celebrate National Taco Day with deals at these Charlotte restaurants

If you’ve been craving Mexican food, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to tacos for National Taco Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Whether you want a traditional taco with veggies and garnishes or an over-the-top handheld made with unique sauces and toppings, there are plenty of local and national restaurants to check out if you want to celebrate.

Here’s a list of where you can find deals and discounts, as well as some of the best local restaurants to dine at this National Taco Day.

National Taco Day deals, discounts

Location: 1823 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

How to celebrate: Enjoy National Taco Day with two of your favorite tacos at Capital Tacos. Buy one taco and get a second one for free using the code ‘TACODAY’ at check out.

Location: 1536 Camden Rd #107, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 10706 Providence Rd Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28277

How to celebrate: Condado Tacos is offering deals for National Taco Day and continuing the discounts all month long. Sign up for Condado Rewards and get a free taco on National Taco Day, along with double points on all Tuesday orders plus other challenges and surprises in the app to get discounts.

Location: Multiple

How to celebrate: Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering 20% for new Moe Reward Members on National Taco Day. Sign up for the discount, which will be valid at participating locations.

Location: 1500-A W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

How to celebrate: Spend National Taco Day with deals on tacos and tequila in honor of Que Fresa’s anniversary. The local restaurant, which was voted best taco spot by CharlotteFive readers, will be offering 50% off all tacos and all tequilas, along with $6 margaritas all day long for its one year anniversary, which happens to fall on National Taco Day.

Location: Multiple

How to celebrate: Taco Bell is offering a Taco Lover’s Pass for Rewards members to get a free taco a day for 30 days. The $10 pass is available exclusively on the app, where you can pick among seven free taco options every day.

Location: 8601 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

How to celebrate: Twin Peaks is offering discounted tacos for National Taco Day. All day long, you can get a cripsy taco for $2 with the purchase of any meal.

Best taco restaurants in Charlotte

Charlotte is home to dozens of local and chain restaurants serving delicious tacos. Out of over 50 fan-favorite spots, some were ranked higher by CharlotteFive readers. Here’s a list of some of the top spots voted for serving the best tacos around Charlotte:

Location: 13016 Eastfield Rd, Suite B300, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 3022 Weddington Rd Suite 100, Matthews, NC 28105

Location: 1518 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 9601 N Tryon St Suite K, Charlotte, NC 28262

Location: 333 W Trade St #101, Charlotte, NC 28202

Que Onda Tacos + Tequila, which has five locations in the Charlotte area, offers a wide election of traditional and nontraditional tacos. The owner, who is also behind Best Taco winner Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar, focuses on the modern take and presentation of Mexican food and flavors.

Location: 9548 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd E, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 14013 North Creek Village Drive, Unit 600, Huntersville, NC 28078 (opening fall 2023)

Tacos and Tortilla Factory is one of the newest taco spots in the Charlotte area, with a second location opening in Lake Norman soon. The fast-casual restaurant, which a co-owner describes “like Chipotle, with more traditional Mexican cuisine,” offers tacos and other traditional dishes.

Location: 6401 Carnegie Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211

Paco’s Tacos is a popular Tex-Mex restaurant located in the SouthPark neighborhood. Treat yourself to soft tacos made with chicken, steak, brisket and more along with burritos, tamales and enchiladas.

New taco spots around Charlotte

It’s no secret that Charlotte welcomes a long list of new restaurants and eateries to town every year. If you’ve been looking for a new restaurant to check out for National Taco Day, head over to some of the new spots that opened in the past year:

Location: 14815 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte, NC

Casa del Tequila serves Mexican food classics such as burritos, fajitas and specialty tacos — along with a variety of tequilas. The Mexican restaurant opened in late 2022 in Ballantyne Village, right next door to where Crispy Banh Mi opened a new location.

Location: 8740 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226

Frida’s Mexican Cantina opened in South Charlotte in a former Pizza Hut, using recipes based on owner Roble Zarate’s mom’s traditional recipes and sauces. Pro tip: Don’t miss taking a few photos in the highly Instagrammable space inspired by Frida Kahlo’s artwork.

Location: 9010 Monroe Rd, Unit I, Charlotte, NC 28270

Margarita’s Deli, located in Charlotte’s MoRA neighborhood, serves American, Latin, Honduran, Mexican and Salvadorian food. The newly opened spot offers tacos, tamales, pupusas and more.

Location: 3543 Dewitt Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217

Phat Burrito, a Southwestern restaurant that originally opened in 1998, reopened its doors after being closed for years. The local restaurant is back in a new space, but you can still enjoy the original recipes, including the chicken, steak and fish tacos.

Location: 1961 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Puerta opened in the Elizabeth neighborhood back in August. The new dinner and late night spot offers tacos, ceviches, empanadas and other authentic Mexican dishes and drinks.

Did we miss any deals for National Taco Day? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com.