Celebrate the season with lights at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar, Minnesota

Nov. 24—WILLMAR

— For weeks this fall, volunteers have been buzzing around Robbins Island like a bunch of busy Christmas elves setting up this year's

Celebrate the Light of the World

holiday display. As it has since 2018, the drive-thru display will transform the city park into a glowing and sparkling holiday wonderland full of trees, candy canes, characters and more.

This year's season began at the stroke of 5 p.m. Nov. 23, Thanksgiving night. The lights will shine and twinkle every night from 5 to 10 p.m. through New Year's Eve, weather permitting. The display is made up of more than 800,000 lights and dozens of display pieces. Each year, the dedicated group of volunteers who put the lights up tries to create a new and fresh show.

The drive-thru display is free for all, though a free-will donation is collected for local charities. One hundred percent of the donations will go to the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota, Salvation Army of Willmar and the United Way of West Central Minnesota.

In 2022, visitors donated a total of $51,000, which was split evenly between the charities.

Celebrate the Light of the World began in 2008, when Chad Koosman began decorating his seven-acre property outside of Willmar. The display grew and became an annual holiday tradition for families across the Willmar Lakes Area and beyond. It was even featured on ABC's "Great American Light Fight" television show. Over the decade the Koosmans ran the display, approximately $810,000 was raised for the Salvation Army.

In 2017, the Koosmans decided to donate the entire light display to Willmar Fests, which has been running it ever since.

Celebrate the Lights would not be possible without the help of all the volunteers and sponsors. Groups from various businesses, organizations, non-profits and families help set up the lights every year. They are also on hand each night of the display to welcome guests and collect donations.

Volunteers from DATA Success, Inc., Home State Bank, Engan Associates, Advocacy and Inclusion Matter of West Central Minnesota, United Way, Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, KCEO and Marcus Construction have been among those who have helped this year.

The sponsors provide not only in-kind assistance in setting up the display each year, but financial contributions to fund the purchase of new lights and pieces.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor or perhaps volunteering can find more information at

celebratethelight.net

.