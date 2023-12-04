Celebrate the season in wine country at Stoller Estate

TechCrunch

TikTok and Ticketmaster are expanding their partnership into 20 new countries after initially launching it in the United States back in August 2022. The partnership allows users to discover events and buy tickets for them directly in TikTok without having to leave the app. Artists on TikTok in these countries can now use the Ticketmaster ticketing feature to promote their live dates and connect with new and existing fans on the platform by adding their Ticketmaster event links to their videos before publishing.