Celebrate Sisterhood draws hundreds together for education, fun

Now, the group behind one of the data sets used to train the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion wants to bring similar emotion-detecting capabilities to every developer -- at no cost. This week, LAION, the nonprofit building image and text data sets for training generative AI, including Stable Diffusion, announced the Open Empathic project. "The LAION team, with backgrounds in healthcare, education and machine learning research, saw a gap in the open source community: emotional AI was largely overlooked," Christoph Schuhmann, a LAION co-founder, told TechCrunch via email.