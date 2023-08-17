Celebrate the late-summer harvest with zucchini cordon bleu and fingerling potato salad

Chef Markus Glocker of Koloman restaurant in New York City is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite Austrian-inspired recipes that celebrate the late-summer harvest. He shows us how to make summer squash cordon bleu with a tender green salad and marinated potato salad with fresh chives.

Summer Squash Cordon Bleu by Markus Glocker

Traditionally, a cordon bleu is made with veal or chicken that's filled with cheese and ham, then shallow-fried in vegetable oil. It's served with lingonberry jam, lemon and a lightly dressed green salad or potato salad. Every traditional restaurant in Austria always has their version of cordon bleu on the menu. Since I had a beautiful garden while growing up, we crafted our own iteration of the dish using overgrown squash. Consequently, we opted to substitute the meat with squash, along with high-quality cheese and cured meat. It's the ideal summer meal for either lunch or dinner.

Fingerling Potato Salad by Markus Glocker

This zesty potato salad brings umami flavors and a beautiful velvety consistency, without a heavy dairy element. Paired with only five other ingredients, the fingerling potatoes are able to shine. It's light and bright while still being comforting.

