Celebrated Cincinnati architect Emilio Fernandez left a legacy of grit and determination

Emilio Fernandez, founder of Elevar Design Group, migrated from Spain to Cuba and then to the United States before launching the his architecture firm in Cincinnati in 1967. He died recently at age 93.

Emilio Fernandez, founder of the Elevar Design Group architecture firm in Queensgate, could have starred in his own movie according to his son, Elevar CEO Tom Fernandez.

The elder Fernandez, who died recently at age 93, escaped two war-torn countries and migrated to the United States speaking no English with just $5 in his pocket, his son said.

He became a celebrated architect, helping to design or renovate a number of iconic buildings in the Cincinnati area, including:

Riverview East Academy known for its waterfront location in the East End.

The Kenton County Administration Building in Covington, which was the old Bavarian Brewery and former Jillian's.

And the Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park.

Elevar Design Group completed the transformation of the old Bavarian Brewery into the new Kenton County Administration Building in 2019

Emilio Fernandez launched his firm in 1967 as Stallsmith Fernandez Architects after working for the now defunct Sullivan Isaac Sullivan Architects firm for several years.

The elder Fernandez, who was born in Spain, began his journey to Cincinnati in the late 1930s when at age 5 he and his mother escaped to Cuba after his father was killed by troops loyal to General Francisco Franco during the Spanish Civil War.

He studied architecture in Cuba and started his own firm after graduating from the University of Havana.

In 1959, he became head of the Department of Public Building Projects working for the Cuban government under Fidel Castro, the revolutionary who led the communist country from 1959 to 2008.

During his time in Cuba, he designed several key healthcare buildings, multi-family housing projects and other infrastructure projects.

He fled Cuba in 1961, joining his wife and baby daughter in Miami after they left the country a year earlier.

He worked as an architect for about a year in Miami before moving to Cincinnati to be closer to relatives.

In 1964, he passed a grueling five-day test to become a licensed architect in Ohio.

"He was told no one passes (the architecture exam) on the first try. Well, he did,'' the younger Fernandez said, noting his father had a lifelong passion for learning and insisted his children get good educations.

"He would always tell us they can take your possessions and freedoms away...the only thing they can't take away is your education,'' the son said.

Alfonso Cornejo, president of the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, said one of the traits he admired most about one of the chamber's most illustrious members was his work ethic.

"At 91, he was working more than anybody else in the company; coming in early and leaving late,'' Cornejo said. "People don't realize the effort he put in.''

A private funeral service for Emilio Fernandez was held Monday. A 'celebration of life'' is planned at an undetermined date at Elevar's headquarters.

