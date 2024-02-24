Celebrated makeup artist Bobbi Brown debuts new cosmetics retail store in Palm Beach

Business has been bustling at Jones Road Beauty since the cosmetics brand launched by celebrated makeup artist Bobbi Brown debuted its Palm Beach retail location.

Jones Road, which bills itself as a multifunctional, cruelty-free line of cosmetics for women of all ages, skin types and skin tones, opened its fourth retail store Feb. 15 at 283 Royal Poinciana Way. The store is the first for the brand outside New York and New Jersey. A fifth location is expected to open in March in Chicago’s Bucktown district.

Barbara Dunn, left, and her daughter Ilana Dunn check out their makeup during the Jones Road opening reception at the new Royal Poinciana Way location.

"I'm really excited," Brown told the Daily News on Thursday during a grand-opening event at the store. "I picked the team. I opened two weeks before I should have, but it was great. The way the store looks now, I'm so happy."

The store, on the corner of Royal Poinciana Way and Bradley Place, occupies a 1,447-square-foot space that previously housed Spa Cara.

Brown and her husband, real estate developer Steven Plofker, did much of the renovation work themselves and rushed to get the store open by their mid-February target date, she said. Work will continue on the store through the summer, Brown told the Daily News. It will remain open during that time.

"It's going to look very different in September, because we're doing the major construction, like the floor," said Brown. "It's going to be a wood floor. We're also going to knock a wall down, so it'll be a little bit bigger. I'm thrilled."

Linda Arrandt, Joe Brown and Bobbi Brown (from left) attend the Jones Road opening party at the cosmetics retailer's new Royal Poinciana Way location in Palm Beach on Thursday. Joe Brown is the father of sisters Linda Arrandt and Bobbi Brown.

Though the store opened officially the day after Valentine's Day, Brown said she welcomed customers several days earlier when a handful of visitors came to the door.

Business has been brisk since, she said. Jones Road Beauty is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "It's been an incredible response," Brown said. "It's non-stop all day. We have to hire more artists, because people want to sit down and learn all the techniques."

Jones Road employee Kristin Seaturro applies blush to Carly Silverman during the grand-opening party Thursday for the brand's new Royal Poinciana Way location in Palm Beach.

Jones Road is an edited collection of clean, high-grade makeup products for a modern, no-makeup makeup look, Brown said. The brand includes products such as Miracle Balm, The Face Pencil, What the Foundation, and The Mascara. All have sold well at the Palm Beach store, Brown said.

"The most popular products that everyone wants to touch is the Miracle Balm," Brown said. "It is also the What the Foundation. Everyone has different things. Some people say its The Face Pencil. Everybody has their favorites."

Brown, a part-time Palm Beach Gardens resident, founded the popular makeup and skin care brand Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 1991. She sold her company to Estée Lauder in 1995, and launched Jones Road Beauty three years ago after a noncompete agreement with the beauty conglomerate expired.

"Jones Road is a brand that I got to ideate and bring to life when I was able to," Brown told the Daily News last month. "I had a very long noncompete (agreement), and when my noncompete was up, I was able to launch this brand. As a lifelong beauty insider and makeup artist and woman, I want to just be able to look good in makeup."

Brown said she wants the same for other women. Her Palm Beach store gives customers the opportunity to browse for makeup products and learn makeup techniques, she said.

"You can expect when you come in here to see really nice people with really good energy," Brown said. "Their main job is to make you feel good and look good."

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com.

