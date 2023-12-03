"Celebrates perseverance"; 3rd annual Army Navy flag football game played in Boston
From boots on the ground to cleats of the field on Saturday the city of Boston hosted the 3rd annual Army Navy Flag Football Game.
From boots on the ground to cleats of the field on Saturday the city of Boston hosted the 3rd annual Army Navy Flag Football Game.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Michigan won its third straight Big Ten title in Jim Harbaugh's return from suspension.
More than 23,000 shoppers rave about these slippers: 'Perfect for broken tired old feet.'
Can the defending champs snap Houston's hot streak?
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
Where will KD rank among NBA scorers when his career is over?
These Chelsea booties are warm, comfortable, stylish, practical and durable, too. The fact that they're on sale is just a bonus.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.