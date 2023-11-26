Celebrating excellence in CCO Advocacy: Advocate of the Year

Nov. 25—In the world of healthcare, a relentless commitment to patient well-being, personal values, and unwavering integrity stand as the cornerstones of a successful health advocate. In 2022 Advanced health started the annual CCO Advocate of the year award.

'The CCO Advocate of the Year award seeks to honor individuals who embody these values and excel in several key areas, including personal values and integrity, accountability, reliability, creating a positive and supportive work environment, professionalism, and adaptability.' Said Ross Acker the director of Intensive Care Coordination, for Advanced Health.

When asked about his thoughts on the award the 2022 award winner, Kent Sharman, stated. "It is a high honor to be viewed as an advocate. This is really a recognition of what I assumed was my role as a CCO in the state of Oregon. Advocacy is about the unsung heroes"

As we celebrate the CCO Advocate of the Year, we recognize that their dedication to these characteristics leads to better healthcare outcomes, patient satisfaction, and ultimately, healthier communities. These advocates serve as role models, demonstrating that unwavering personal values and integrity, accountability, reliability, a positive and supportive work environment, professionalism, and adaptability are not merely ideals but essential qualities for success in health advocacy.

In their tireless pursuit of the highest standards of care and patient rights, they have earned the title of Health Advocate of the Year. Their commitment serves as an inspiration for the entire healthcare community, reminding us all that excellence in advocacy is not just a profession; it's a calling and a way of life.

Join us in celebrating the extraordinary individuals who have received this year's Health Advocate of the Year award. Their dedication to these core principles has made an indelible impact on the lives of countless patients and has left an enduring mark on the healthcare profession.

The Nomination process for 2023 is now underway, If you have someone you want to nominate please visit http://bit.ly/ccoadvocateoftheyear