Celebrating Fruits and Vegetables

U.S. Postal Service's New Stamps Savor the Flavor of America's Produce

BACKGROUND:

Inspired by the artistic traditions of Renaissance Europe, artist Robert Papp used real fruits and vegetables as models. After sketching his subjects, he transferred the drawings to canvas mounted on hardboard and created 10 stunning oil images of fruits and vegetables. Postal Service Art Director Derry Noyes used those images to design 10 stamps, which are being issued as First-Class Mail Forever stamps.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

