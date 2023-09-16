Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Expanding access to art
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Expanding access to art
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Expanding access to art
In celebration of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, Yahoo commissioned Mirelle Ortega to re-imagine the Yahoo logo.
Alexa Grasso, the first Mexican-born women's champion in UFC history, will defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
Closing out NYFW, Runway of Dreams hosted its "A Fashion Revolution" show on Sept. 13 and highlighted over 70 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
This week's best tech deals include the Steam Deck for 20 percent off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $200 off, and Disney+ subscriptions for 75 percent off, among other offers.
"Yellowstone" is coming to CBS. Here's a refresher on the "Yellowstone" universe.
Super Rumble, the first game out of Meta's in-house studio Ouro Interactive, is now available to a small number of mobile and web users.
The US Senate is investigating Elon Musk's decision to not extend Starlink satellite internet coverage to enable a Ukraine attack on Russian warship near Crimea.
Days after Oracle missed Q1 2023 revenue expectations and gave a downbeat rest-of-year outlook, sending its share price to suffer the worst one-day performance in 21 years, the cloud provider announced a team-up with Microsoft to co-locate a portion of its infrastructure in the Azure cloud. The unusual new offering, called Oracle Database@Azure (with an at symbol for emphasis, presumably), gives customers access to Oracle database services running on Oracle hardware and deployed in Azure data centers. Oracle says that Oracle Database@Azure is designed to marry Oracle's database product with the "security, flexibility and best-in-class services" of Azure, including Azure services co-developed with Microsoft's close AI collaborator, OpenAI.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a pretty comprehensive smartwatch that offers a wide range of health and fitness tracking features at a fair price point.
iFixit has started selling several original parts for the Pixel tablet.
"I want to be VERY clear here. This is THE GREATEST LIFE HACK THIS APP HAS EVER SHOWN ME."
A team of Swiss students shattered the impressive record set by German students last year, shaving more than half a second off their seemingly unbreakable record.
The European Union has signalled a plan to expand access to its high performance computing (HPC) supercomputers by letting startups use the resource to train AI models. Back in May, the EU announced a plan for a stop-gap set of voluntary rules or standards targeted at industry developing and applying AI while formal regulations continued being worked -- saying the initiative would aim to prepare firms for the implementation of formal AI rules in a few years' time. A spokesman for the Commission confirmed the startup-focused plan aims to build on the existing policy that does already allow industry to access the supercomputers (via a EuroHPC Access Calls for proposals process) -- with "a new initiative to facilitate and support access to European supercomputer capacity for ethical and responsible AI start-ups".
Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.
Amazon’s Ring is mostly known for doorbell cams and consumer-grade surveillance tech, but the company’s moving past humans and onto our beloved furry friends. It just announced the Ring Pet Tag to help find lost pets, as the tag attaches to a collar and includes a bevy of digital information about the animal, should it wander away from the yard.
The Pro Access Tailgate is Ford's answer to other trick tailgates in the full-size pickup tailgate wars.
Apple's watchOS 10 will officially be available on September 18, the company announced during its iPhone 15 launch event today.