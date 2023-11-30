Celebrating the holidays at the Delaware beaches: Parades, tree lightings and more

Parades, Christmas tree lightings and Schellville, oh my!

The Delaware beaches are fully draped in holiday lights and the Christmas spirit palpable now. While the beaches are a popular summer vacation destination and fall comes with a festival every weekend, the Christmas season is becoming yet another draw to the resort area, with the number of holiday events seeming to grow every year.

Not that we're complaining. Pass the eggnog and get the details on all those events below.

Lewes Christmas Parade

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m., the 91st annual Lewes Christmas Parade will make its way down Savannah Road and Second Street. This year's theme is “Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes.” The rain date is set for Saturday, Dec. 9. Visit leweschamber.com for more information.

86th Annual Lewes Christmas Parade.

South Bethany Holiday Tree Lighting

South Bethany will host its second annual holiday tree lighting outside Town Hall, at 402 Evergreen Road, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be refreshments and live music, and attendees are asked to bring a cash or food donation for the Cape Henlopen Food Basket. The event is rain or shine.

Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company will host the Christmas parade on Rehoboth Avenue Monday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Their goal this year is to make it the largest parade they've ever had. Attendees and participants are invited to the fire hall afterward, where everyone can enjoy refreshments and children can visit with Santa and receive a small gift. More info at rehobothbeachfire.com.

Santa Claus in the 2018 Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade.

Milton Christmas Parade

Milton's Christmas parade is always held the first Wednesday in December, which falls on Dec. 6 this year. The parade starts at 7 p.m. at Union Street and Atlantic Avenue, passes through downtown and ends at Milton Elementary School. It's sponsored by the Milton Fire Company. For more information, call 302-684-8500.

Fenwick Island Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

All are welcome at Fenwick Island's tree lighting ceremony at the gazebo in Cannon Street Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Dewey Beach Grand Menorah Lighting

Join Chabad of Southern Delaware for the annual lighting of a 9-foot menorah at the Baywalk in Dewey Beach on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. There will be hot latkes, fresh doughnuts and festive holiday music at this free event. RSVP by emailing rabbisholom@chadadDE.com or calling 302-377-1162.

Lewes Santa's House

Santa's House on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.

The Lewes Santa's House is located at Banks and Second streets and is open at the following dates and times.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach Santa's House

The donation-based Santa's House on the boardwalk at Rehoboth Avenue is open weekends through Christmas. There are even special hours for dogs. Bring your own camera. Dates and times are listed below, but bad weather may cause Santa's House to close, so check beach-fun.com or the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22, 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, noon to 3 p.m.; dogs allowed 2 to 3 p.m.

Take a ride on the new Schellville Express where you will be amazed by a tunnel of lights.

Weekend Wonderland in Bethany Beach

Weekend Wonderland in Bethany Beach takes place on three Saturdays: Dec. 2, 9 and 16. The event encourages shoppers to visit local businesses for holiday specials and in-store attractions like visits from Santa, Elsa and the Grinch, as well as an "Elf on the Shelf" scavenger hunt. In addition, the town trolley will be taking visitors on a tour of holiday decorations from the Coastal Christmas Showdown. More information is available at thequietresorts.com.

Schellville

Schellville is a free Christmas village full of family activities and entertainment, such as music, food, vendors, train rides, roller-skating and Santa himself. It's located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside in Rehoboth Beach and is open various nights through New Year's Eve from 5-9 p.m. There are also early bird hours for small children and seniors from 1 - 4 p.m. You'll want to reserve tickets; you can walk in, but without tickets, there's no guarantee of entry. Visit schellbrothers.com/promotions/schellville/ for more information.

Dewey Beach New Year Ball Drop

The Dewey Beach Business Partnership will host a ball drop at New Orleans Street bayside and Coastal Highway beginning at 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve. The event is free and so is parking. Visit deweybusinesspartnership.com for more information.

Lightship Overfalls New Year's Eve Anchor Drop

Starting at 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve, the Overfalls Foundation will drop a lighted anchor from the top of the ship's mast in Lewes Canalfront Park. There will be warm fires and holiday music, as well. The event is weather-dependent. More info at overfalls.org.

And more

Still not enough Christmas for you? These venues have loads more holiday concerts, musicals, movies and more.

Dickens Parlour Theatre, Ocean View, dickensparlourtheatre.com

Milton Theatre, Milton, miltontheatre.com

Clear Space Theatre, clearspacetheatre.org

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Holiday events at the Delaware beaches, when and where