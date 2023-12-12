Celebrating the holidays in Rockford? Here are 10 ways to get into the holiday spirit

Every town has their own way of celebrating the holidays, and Rockford is no different.

The lighting of the official Stroll on State Christmas tree the Saturday after Thanksgiving certainly ushers in the holiday season, but it's just the beginning.

Whether you are new to town or a longtime resident, here are 10 ways to find your holiday spirit like a true Rockfordian.

Cut your own tree at Williams Tree Farm

For 75 years Williams Tree Farm, 4661 Yale Bridge Road, in Rockton has been the go-to place to cut your own tree or buy a pre-cut tree as well go on hayrides, visit Santa and eat at the Cabin Cafe.

Drive through the Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights, a free attraction that started 34 years ago at Sinnissippi Park with just 11 displays has grown to over 85 displays. Lights are on 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday - Sunday, 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

All Aglow at Nicholas Conservatory

Bundle up and walk the grounds of Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens to view tree-wrapped lights, jumbo lighted candy canes and some 300,000 lights. The lights are on daily from dusk to dawn.

Enjoy Illuminated at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Anderson Gardens' wintertime display, Illuminated, is a display of dramatic up-lighting and thousands of twinkling white string lights woven throughout the garden's landscape. For times and cost, visit andersongardens.org/lluminated/

More: Holiday markets, whiskey and wine, live music and more: 22 things to do in Rockford

Visit Santa at CherryVale Mall

Some holiday traditions will never go out of style. Kids rattling off long Christmas list to Santa at the mall is one of them. Children can spend a few moments with Santa for free, however, photos with cellphones or personal cameras are not allowed. Professional photos are available for purchase onsite.

Visit the Snomarket behind The Norwegian

The Norweigian restaurant parking lot at 1402 N. Main St. is transformed into a Nordic fishing village with lots of activities such as: a herring toss, Molkky, an indoor Kids Craft Corner, horse-drawn carriage rides, a Viking tug of war and Christmas Carole-oke. The free event is from 3 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Shop local, buy Rockford-themed gifts

Treat yourself with T-shirts from Rockford Art Deli and Bygone Brand, buy one-of-a-kind artwork from J.R. Kortman Center for Design, or chose from an eclectic selection of music-inspired gifts at Culture Shock. Other local favorites include Minglewood, The Symbols, SRMprints, Maze Books, Smiley's Vintage Supply Co. and Urban Farmgirl.

Feed the reindeer at Summerfield Zoo

Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, is in Belvidere, but it's still a holiday destination for families in and outside of Rockford to visit and meet Santa, his live reindeer and elves.

RSO Holiday Pops

This annual holiday tradition features The Nielsen Chorale and the Rockford Symphony Orchestra performing old and new holiday favorites. The concert will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16., at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. For tickets visit: rockfordsymphony.com

Hit the sled hills

If and when a measureable snowfall does occur, the young and young at heart can go sledding, tubing, or snowboarding at several area parks such as Twin Sister Hills Park in Rockford and Baumann Park in Cherry Valley.

The Festival of Lights features a 100-foot long tunnel light.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Want to celebrate the holidays like a Rockfordian? Here are 10 ways