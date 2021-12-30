Celebrating New Year’s with illegal fireworks in Merced? Police say the fines are pricey

Merced police issued a warning to the public about illegal fireworks ahead of the New Year’s weekend.

Possession of several fireworks, including Roman candles, mortars, bottle rockets, and firecrackers, is illegal under state law.

Police officers will be on the lookout during the upcoming days, and said citations come with steep fines, even for a first offense.

First-time offenders get hit with a $1,000 fine. A second citation climbs to $1,500; any subsequent offenses cost $2,000 each, police said.

In addition to the risks of deaths, injuries, and wildfires, illegal fireworks are known to trigger post-traumatic stress disorders, including among military combat veterans and victims of gun violence. Fireworks also traumatize pets and other animals.

To report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, call the Merced Police Department’s non-emergency line at 209-385-6912. Callers can remain anonymous.