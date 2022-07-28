Celebrating PSEG's Interns

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Our ability to meet our diverse customers’ needs depends on our people – today and tomorrow. That’s why all of us at PSEG are proud to continue to foster and develop the next generation of industry leaders with our 2022 internship program.

“PSEG interns are future leaders, innovators and they are representative of the next generation of PSEG employees who will continue our Powering Progress journey and write their own chapter in PSEG’s history book,” said Ralph Izzo chair, president and CEO.

Our internship program delivers a complete PSEG experience while continuing to ensure everyone’s health and safety. In addition to day-to-day responsibilities, interns also participate in intimate online roundtable discussions with PSEG leadership; participate with other employees in volunteer opportunities; take part in online seminars and discussions with leaders and employee business resource groups; and immerse themselves in professional development via virtual training, resume-building opportunities and a workshop to prepare them for their future careers.

Recently, PSE&G President and COO Kim Hanemann held a roundtable with a cohort of 60 college interns who are working with PSE&G this summer. “We have been welcoming intern classes each year since 2010, and a number of former interns are now employees,” Hanemann said. “I always look forward to this first opportunity to meet the new interns. I was impressed by the thoughtful questions they asked and their great interest in our industry – and in PSE&G in particular.”

Photo: PSE&G President & COO Kim Hanemann with the summer interns

Hanemann shared some important lessons she learned during her career, such as not being afraid to do the hard work and the importance of learning from those who do work in the field. “I recall her saying that to my class, and I have found it to be great advice,” PSE&G Engineer Shantel Smith said.

This summer, PSEG Long Island also welcomed a group of 17 college interns. “Everything that I’ve been a part of uses and expands on what I’m learning in school,” said Maria Crawford, a senior majoring in electrical and computer engineering at New York Institute of Technology who has spent her first weeks of internship learning about the processes used to overcome outages to provide constant power to our customers.

“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to join in meetings with President and CEO Ralph Izzo, Long Island senior leadership, EBRGs, and people from across PSEG both on Long Island and the entire enterprise,” Crawford said.

Katie Pavlak, an intern working with the HR depart said, “I love to see people right out of college here. I love the diversity of people that are here within the company for a long time. Not one single person treated me as ‘just’ an intern. I was always made to feel like I was a part of the team.”

