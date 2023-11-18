Celebrating unity for all

Nov. 17—Get into the Christmas spirit by lending a hand to those in need.

Una Mano Amiga Para Todos — A Helping Hand for All — has scheduled its seventh annual International Meeting of Countries at 2 p.m. Dec. 3, at Juan Alvarez Ramirez Park, 420 W. Ada St.

Families and representatives from 15 countries, including Mexico, Honduras, Colombia and Guatemala who live in Odessa, will be on site serving regional cuisine, playing live music and will have an area with children's entertainment.

The event is also scheduled to host a health fair where attendees can be tested for diabetes, high blood pressure, and get more information about healthcare for their eyes and teeth.

Una Mano Amiga Para Todos is a nonprofit organization based in Odessa seeking to generate wellness opportunities and services through unity with the aim of improving the conditions of families in the community. The group also assists families from Pan American countries looking to navigate the immigration and naturalization process in the United States.

Luz Amparo Costa, organizer of the event, said other local nonprofits will be on site to assist attendees looking for assistance in areas ranging from insurance to healthcare. She hopes people will come out and even if they don't utilize services, come out and learn more about other cultures.

"This is going to be a really good event," organizer Luz Amparo Costa said.

If you go

— What: International Meeting of Countries.

— When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3.

— Where: Juan Alvarez Ramirez Park, 420 W. Ada St.

— Cost: Free.

— Call: 432-553-9357 for more information.