Celebrating Women's History Month at Yum! Brands

As Women’s History Month comes to an end, we continue to reflect on the theme from International Women’s Day earlier this month – #BreakTheBias – because bias often creates a barrier for women to thrive. From identifying your own biases, to calling them out in others, let’s stay committed all year long to ensuring representation and visibility for women around the world.

About Yum! Brands, Inc.Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 52,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, operating the Company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2021, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

