Celebrating Zion: 'The Mighty Five' Art Exhibition at Utah Tech's Sears Art Museum

“Canyon Royalty” by Michelle Condrat is among the art now featured at Utah Tech University's Sears Art Museum.

The Sears Art Museum at Utah Tech University is hosting the exhibition "The Mighty Five: Zion National Park," featuring works by various artists.

The display runs until Jan. 12, 2024, having opened Friday with a special reception at the museum in the Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Utah Tech campus.

Dr. James Peck, director and curator of the museum, said the exhibit is the first of five showcasing parks in Utah, displaying works from the museum collection and local artists.

"The Mighty Five is the first in a series of five exhibitions based on the parks in Utah," Peck said. "Each show will consist of works from the museum collection as well as works from Utah artists."

Zion National Park, a prominent destination since becoming Utah's first national park in 1919, attracts over 4 million tourists annually.

Like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, Zion became known through art. In 1904, artist Frank Dellenbaugh's article, "A New Valley of Wonders," in Scribner's Magazine helped put Zion on the map. This initiated a trend where artists played a role as pioneers, storytellers, and custodians of Zion's beauty.

“Zion, A Surprise Spring Snow” by Polly Wisener is among the art now featured at Utah Tech University's Sears Art Museum.

The new Utah Tech exhibition, featuring iconic Zion scenes, provides a winter opportunity for reflection without the usual crowds.

The museum, open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is admission-free.

More information is available at www.searsart.com.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to see the many Zion masterpieces in the Sears collection all in one place," Peck said. "It also offers a spotlight on several talented regional artists who have contributed."

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Celebrating Zion: 'The Mighty Five' exhibition at Utah Tech art museum