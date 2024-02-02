'A celebration of good news': Nominations now open for 2024 Vermont Top Workplaces

If you have a great workplace, here is your chance to shout about it. Earn recognition as a Vermont Top Workplace.

For the first time, the Burlington Free Press will honor quality workplace culture in the region. Any organization with 35 or more employees in Vermont is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline is March 1. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, go to https://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/nominate or call 802-264-5205.

Happy business people celebrating success at company office

To qualify for a Vermont Top Workplaces award, employees evaluate workplaces using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through June.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

"Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.'"

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Nominate for 2024 Vermont Top Workplaces: Schools, nonprofits eligible