Celebration of life planned for husband, wife who were found shot to death in NH

A celebration of life ceremony has been planned for a husband and wife who were found shot to death in Concord, New Hampshire, in April.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid will be remembered Friday during an event at LaBelle Winery in Derry. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The Reids left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex on the afternoon of April 18 and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, according to investigators. Their bodies were discovered in a nearby wooded area on April 21 after family reported them missing.

Autopsies determined the Reids died from multiple gunshot wounds and their manner of death was homicide.

Investigators are still seeking to identify the person of interest depicted in a sketch released on May 17.

Police say the man was seen in the vicinity of the shooting.

A reward of up to $33,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the murders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

