Celebration of life service for rapper Takeoff happening today at State Farm Arena

Fans will gather to remember rapper Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, during a celebration of life service Friday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died last week after he was shot outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made in his death.

State Farm Arena will host the celebration of life with doors opening at 11 a.m. followed by the service at 12 p.m. The arena provided free tickets that Georgia residents could reserve, but the event is now at full capacity.

Fans who attend the service will not be allowed to take photos or videos. Officials are asking fans who did not secure tickets to not come downtown.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation.

Migos rappers Takeoff, Offset and Quavo all grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia and went on to become rap superstars who were nominated for two Grammy awards.

Takeoff, at 28 years old, was the youngest member of the group. Fans viewed him as the most laidback member.

Quavo and Takeoff put out a Halloween-themed music video for “Messy” just a day before Takeoff’s death. On the night of Takeoff’s death, both rappers posted videos and photos of them in Houston.

Quavo was with Takeoff at the time of the shooting. Pictures show him kneeling over his nephew after he was shot during what police said was a fight that broke out after a private party.

Police said they don’t believe Takeoff was directly involved in the fight.

An autopsy revealed that Takeoff died from penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso. According to the Houston County Coroner’s office, the bullets also went into his arm.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to contact them.

“We will solve this crime, let us solve this crime. Let us bring the person or persons to justice,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.