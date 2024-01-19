Celebration of life to recognize longtime Greater Clark educator, administrator

Jan. 18—JEFFERSONVILLE — A celebration of life will honor a longtime educator and administrator who spent more than three decades in Greater Clark.

The public event will recognize Michael "Mick" Hennegan, who died on Dec. 7 at age 90. The celebration will take place Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville.

Hennegan spent 34 years in Greater Clark, where he worked as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. He served at both Jeffersonville High School and Wilson Elementary.

Bev Hurlbut, Hennegan's daughter-in-law, said he was a "definite role model" in the community.

"People looked at him respectfully," she said. "He truly led schools — Jeff High in particular — through many rough times of transitions and leadership. He was very on target with what needed to be accomplished, and he did it with grace."

She knew Hennegan for about 30 years, and as Jeffersonville High School's principal, he presented her high school diploma, she said.

According to his obituary, Hennegan's career in education "showed his commitment to education and the betterment of young minds."

He was a U.S. Army veteran, and he served as a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.

Attendees at the celebration of life are encouraged to share stories about Hennegan and play games of HORSE or cards.

Hurlbut is excited for the community to share their memories of Hennegan at Sunday's event.

"I think he touched so many lives as a principal, as a boss and as a co-worker," she said. "And I think those people would like to celebrate and share their stories."