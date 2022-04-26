Celebration Man convicted of killing family appeals sentence

Anthony Todt, the Celebration man convicted of killing his wife and two children, has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence, court records show.

Todt was accused of killing his wife, their three children and the family dog in December 2019, then living in the home with their bodies until their bodies were discovered a month later.

Read: Celebration man accused of killing family found guilty, sentenced to life in prison without parole

Throughout the trial, Todt maintained his innocence and said his wife was responsible for the deaths of his family, and that when he came home on the day of their deaths, his wife and children were already dead.

Prosecutors said Todt originally confessed to the killings and said they were part of a murder-suicide pact.

READ: ‘I came home and my kids were dead’: Celebration man accused of killing family testifies in court

It took the jury several hours and briefly being deadlocked to reach a guilty verdict in all three murders.

Following the guilty verdict, the judge sentenced Todt to life in prison without parole for each member of the family, as well as another one-year sentence in county jail for the death of the family dog.

WATCH: Defense can’t discuss mental health of Celebration man accused of killing family, judge says

In a motion filed April 19, Todt’s attorneys stated that they would be asking an appeals court to review several of Judge Keith Carsten’s rulings, including the fact that the defense was not allowed to discuss Todt’s mental health at his trial.

A hearing on the appeal has not been set.

