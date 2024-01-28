New year celebration planned at Plantation Village

Jan. 28—Hawaii's Plantation Village in Waipahu will offer Japanese good luck charms, cultural entertainment, ethnic foods and more Saturday at its New Years Celebration.

Admission is free at the outdoor museum, which depicts life on Hawaii's sugar plantations (circa 1850-1950).

Izumo Taishakyo Mission of Hawaii will provide people and pet blessings, and sell traditional omamori (good luck talismans).

All the plantation buildings will be open to the public, with free ethnic food sampling at most of the houses, include Chinese gau, Puerto Rican gandule rice, Japanese kuromame, Portuguese sweet bread and other celebratory foods brought to Hawaii by sugar plantation immigrants. Local food and refreshments will also be available for sale.

There will be hula and taiko drum performances, and crafts in the village plantation store and gift shop. A genealogy information booth will help anyone with an interest in searching for their roots. Old-fashioned plantation games and prizes include an educational Passport game. As players take part in enrichment activities at each of the village's nine ethnic sites, they can get their passport stamped.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 94-695 Waipahu St. Parking is free on site and at Waipahu Elementary School; a shuttle will run between the village and the school.

For more information, visit hawaiiplantationvillage.org or call 808-677-0110.