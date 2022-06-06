Celebration of UK history and life in jubilee pageant
Queen Elizabeth II waved to a crowd of thousands from the Buckingham Palace balcony as celebrations of her 70-year reign continued on Sunday.
The Queen has appeared inside the Gold State Coach for the first time in 20 years during the Jubilee Pageant.
The avid equestrian joined her mother in a vibrant blue ensemble for the Platinum Jubilee Derby Day.
The concert — featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and more — is taking place on Meghan and Harry's daughter's first birthday
The Platinum Jubilee pageant closed four days of celebrations to mark The Queen's 70-year reign.
Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William and more celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet's 1st birthday on social media.
Six year old Wolfie, son of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Dara Huang, joined the royal family to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Just a little more than a year after the birth of her second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, are expecting again. Although Pippa has yet to comment on the news, multiple sources confirmed to People that the couple are pregnant with baby number three after Kate Middleton's younger sister revealed her baby bump at the Party at the Palace concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4.
The 78-year-old singer is headlining the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace this weekend.
The former Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis baked for the Platinum Jubilee street party celebrating Queen Elizabeth II.