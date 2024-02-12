Celebratory fireworks from Chiefs fans lit up the National Weather Service’s radar

It didn’t rain Sunday night in Kansas City, but the National Weather Service’s radar showed something happened in the skies above the city of fountains.

Something bright and loud. Something that had not so strangely happened nearly a year ago to the day.

It came shortly after Mecole Hardman caught a pass and ran into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime of an epic game, and fans around Kansas City did what they’ve done for the past month.

Celebrate.

People all around the area shot off fireworks and it was caught by the National Weather Service’s radar at around 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service wrote on X: “Something is showing up on our radar for the 2nd year in a row! And it’s definitely not rain...”

This is pretty neat to see.

Something is showing up on our radar for the 2nd year in a row! And it's definitely not rain... pic.twitter.com/FT6CjMQwSa — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 12, 2024