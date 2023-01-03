Celebratory gunfire injures 2, including teen, on New Year’s Eve, police say

After a four-year hiatus, thousands of people packed out Underground Atlanta for the Peach drop. But Atlanta police said celebratory gunfire injured at least two people over the weekend.

Two victims were shot within a block of Underground Atlanta, just minutes after the peach drop.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan had more details on those victims, and she spoke with a man who was at the Peach drop on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

One of the victims was a 17-year-old who was grazed by a bullet around 12:20 a.m. A second victim was shot on Alabama Street around 12:45 a.m.

Investigators believe both people were the victims of celebratory gunfire. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

Lyndon Winchester was watching the peach drop with friends on the rooftop of his nearby building when he heard shots being fired.

“By that time, the actual peach drop was already finished so I thought it was just some fireworks. Somebody in the city letting off some fireworks or maybe a car passing by,” said Winchester.

Police were on hand with heavy physical, video, drone and aerial surveillance with their helicopter unit in the area, but it didn’t deter celebratory gunfire after midnight.

“It’s unfortunate when events happen but I don’t think that you can ultimately stop anything from happening,” said Winchester.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

At this time, investigators can not confirm whether the shootings were related.

