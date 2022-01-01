🌱 Celebratory Gunfire Takes a Life on NYE + Snow Predictions

Happy National Science Fiction Day Durham!

First, today's weather:

A dangerous t-storm; breezy. High: 71 Low: 40.

Here are the top stories in Durham today:

A Durham woman was hit and killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. The woman was rushed to the hospital just before 11:00pm. This was one of five shooting incidents that were reported overnight at the New Year. (WBTW) A traffic stop in Durham on New Year's Day led to gunfire and a foot chase. During the stop, a passenger ran off with a firearm that they attempted to discard into a nearby creek when the firearm discharged. No one was injured but the passenger was later arrested. (CBS17) Many restaurants and bars had to close down ahead of the New Year due to COVID-19 concerns. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health warns that people should not dismiss symptoms as allergies, and to get checked. (WRAL) After unseasonably warm weather, central North Carolina could see some snow on Monday. A strong cold front is expected to bring a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday morning that will likely line up with leftover rain to bring some non-accumulating snow. (CBS17)

Today in Durham:

Rooftop Yoga at The Durham Hotel (10:00am-11:00am)

¡Habla Hour! Spanish/English Conversation Meet-up at Hi-Wire (1:00pm-2:00pm)

Comedy Night Under the Big Top at Durty Bull (4:00pm)

Free League Open House at Urban Axes (6:00pm-9:00pm)

From my notebook:

It's National Science Fiction Day and if you're a lover of all things Sci-Fi, you're not alone. Check out the Research Triangle Science Fiction Society.

Pastor Fredrick Davis is celebrating his first year in retirement after serving First Calvary Baptist Church for 30 years. (abc11)

