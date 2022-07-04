Celebratory holiday gunfire leads to arrests in Gwinnett County

Two Norcross men were arrested Sunday after firing their guns in the air to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, police said.

Robert Campbell-Landy, 19, and Devin Dingle, 30, were found with several handguns, extended magazines, nearly 90 spent shell casings and unfired ammunition, according to Gwinnett PD.

The incident happened in the 8100 block of Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners.

After both men admitted to firing the guns into the air, they were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm on the private property of another and reckless conduct.

The Gwinnett Police Department wished people a safe and happy holiday weekend but said that “celebratory gunfire can be both dangerous and illegal.”

No injuries were reported.

