Celebrities give back amid coronavirus pandemic: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1M, Jennifer Garner reads to support food banks

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect more than 180,000 people across the globe, stars are using their platforms to raise awareness about the virus and donating money to help those in need.

With many children left without access to meals due to nationwide school closures, many celebrities are calling attention to different food shelters and initiatives.

Check out some of the stars who are helping out during this challenging time.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The "Deadpool" star, who is Canadian, announced a $1 million donation on behalf of himself and his wife, actress Blake Lively, to the organization Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families...If you can give, these orgs need our help," he wrote in his post, adding links to direct his fans to the charitable organizations.

He also added a plea to his fan base during the pandemic: "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection."

In the actor's typical fashion, he also jokingly included his good friend Hugh Jackman's phone number.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams

The actresses partnered to launch Save With Stories, an initiative with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry in which they read stories on social media to fundraise for children left without meals during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the launch video, Garner explains that at least 30 million children "rely on school for food."

"These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom," she wrote in the caption of her video.

The actress read "The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark," by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton, for her fundraising effort.

Adams, who joined Instagram to promote the charitable initiative, read her first story, "The Dinosaur Princess," written by her daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, and illustrated by her husband, Darren Le Gallo, in her first post on the social platform.

"I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time," she wrote.

Justin Timberlake

The singer announced Sunday that he would be donating to Mid-South Food Bank, a charitable organization in Memphis, Tennessee, that is part of Feeding America.

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," he wrote. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need."

Dierks Bentley

The country star announced he was closing his Nashville-based bar Whiskey Row and pledged to help out his 90 hourly employees by giving them $1,000 each.

"My heart goes out to all the guys/ girls down on lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me working down there for tips," he said.

He also urged other owners to help out their employees during this time. "Let's make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen," he said.

Josh Gad

The "Frozen" star is reading every night on Twitter to supply some entertainment for his fans and children with access to social media.

"Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together," he said in a video. "So I’m going to see how this goes, but I decided I’m gonna read to you and your children -- or just you, depending on what you prefer. I’m not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess."

"I’ll try to provide at least 10 minutes of day care to you and your families a night while we’re going through this unprecedented global event,” he added. “I love you all. I’m hoping you’re all healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully I will see you all very soon. Take care."