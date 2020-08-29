Celebrities, politicians, colleagues react to Chadwick Boseman's death at 43

Minutes after the news broke that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at 43 after a years-long battle with colon cancer, social media was flooded with reactions from friends and fans alike.

Boseman died at home with his wife and family by his side, according to the statement issued on his social media accounts Friday.

The actor had not publicly released that he was battling cancer before his death.

"Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement. "Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

"We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of 'Black Panther'; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo," added Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger. "We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become. For his friends and millions of fans, his absence from the screen is only eclipsed by his absence from our lives. All of us at Disney send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family."

More reactions included:

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

You told OUR stories. You reminded us that we are royal. Thank you for all you shared. A truly remarkable & kind person. You are walking with the ancestors now. Rest easy, rest in power & in peace, Chadwick. Sending so much love to his family & loved ones. #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/7zyPXjZzGR — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace. https://t.co/yTCGrwZaJM — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 29, 2020

May god bless you and carry you home @chadwickboseman. We lost one of the greats today. His legacy will live on forever in his beloved films and in the heart of everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/uKFuWUOaHX — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 29, 2020

I just can’t take anymore. Is there supposed to be a lesson in 2020? Because if so, fail me now. #chadwickboseman — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 29, 2020

I can’t believe he’s gone. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

Only occasionally an actor comes along whose limitless talent is indistinguishable from their humanity. https://t.co/dwLMxcZgAg — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2020

Such a sad loss. Craziest thing when you figure you’ll see someone again, and then suddenly, you know you won’t. Every day alive merits gratitude. pic.twitter.com/PIObqJ6kUn — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) August 29, 2020

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

