    Celebrities, politicians, colleagues react to Chadwick Boseman's death at 43

    STEPHEN IERVOLINO

    Minutes after the news broke that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at 43 after a years-long battle with colon cancer, social media was flooded with reactions from friends and fans alike.

    Boseman died at home with his wife and family by his side, according to the statement issued on his social media accounts Friday.

    The actor had not publicly released that he was battling cancer before his death.

    "Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement. "Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

    "We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of 'Black Panther'; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo," added Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger. "We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become. For his friends and millions of fans, his absence from the screen is only eclipsed by his absence from our lives. All of us at Disney send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family."

    PHOTO: (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 29, 2018 Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios 'Black Panther,' in Hollywood. - August 28, 2020 Chadwick Boseman died of cancer, he was 43. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
    More reactions included:

    “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

    Please Jesus please... I know you know what’s best... but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain... so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak...please watch over his family and loved ones.... @chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us... u will forever be remembered in the highest regard... REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther! 💔💔💔

    My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever

    Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

    Celebrities, politicians, colleagues react to Chadwick Boseman's death at 43 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

