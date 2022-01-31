Celebrities react to the death of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and 'Extra' reporter

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and "Extra" television correspondent, died by suicide according to the medical examiner in New York. She was 30.

  • Former Miss USA dies at age 30

  • Former Miss USA dies aged 30 after falling from New York apartment

  • Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

  • Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, dead at 30: Celebrities react to the star’s tragic passing

  • Sources: Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Dies By Suicide In New York City

  • Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Dies in Apparent Suicide

  • Former Miss USA and 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

