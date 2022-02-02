Celebrities react to Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments on 'The View'



Fellow celebrities are sounding off on the situation unfolding at ABC on "The View" after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for comments she made about the Holocaust.

On Tuesday, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that, despite Goldberg apologizing for her comments publicly on Twitter, during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and Tuesday's "The View," the network had made the decision to suspend her for two weeks. Godwin noted the move is in an effort to give her "time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments."

Goldberg went viral on Monday when she argued that the Holocaust "isn't about race," stunning her colleagues at the table.

The actress and host took to Twitter to issue a statement of apology shortly after her comments caught backlash online.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ISSUES APOLOGY FOR HOLOCAUST COMMENTS: ‘I STAND CORRECTED’

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from "The View" after controversial comments that prompted reactions from celebrities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"On today's show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," Goldberg wrote in a statement. "As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."

The situation has captured the attention of the public, prompting many celebrities to share their thoughts on the matter on social media.

".@WhoopiGoldberg You deeply hurt &offended me. By minimizing the horror of the Holocaust, the systematic annihilating of 6 MILLION Jews-which by the way IS a race-an attempted GENOCIDE to white on white crime? You "All Lives Matter," -ed us. Devastating & dangerous," wrote actress Debra Messing.

Piers Morgan rehashed the Sharon Osbourne controversy in his criticism of the decision.

"Sharon Osbourne was fired from The Talk for defending me against a fake charge of racism.

Whoopi Goldberg said on The View yesterday that the Holocaust ‘wasn’t about race’, which for Jewish people is about as racist a comment as anyone could make. Bet she doesn’t lose her job," he wrote.

Story continues

Michael Rappaport released a video on Twitter in which he demanded Goldberg explain herself and sounded off on the idea that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

"It was f---ing all about, only about race!" he says, adding, "You need to apologize, you need to explain yourself. Not good, not cool!"

Meanwhile, former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain issued a brief statement on Twitter highlighting the growing antisemitism in the world.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," she wrote. "That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said."

She followed that statement up with a lengthy op-ed published in The Daily Mail in which she said: "Whoopi has said a slew of insanely-controversial and hurtful things over the course of her tenure at The View. Some of the more notorious ones include defending Roman Polanski for raping a 13-year-old (calling it 'not rape, rape') and defending Bill Cosby after over 50 accusers had come out publicly with their stories. With age and status comes protection at 'The View.'"