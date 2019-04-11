A Celebrity Beauty Blogger, a Paraplegic, and a Mystery Client: Here Are the People Michael Avenatti Stole From, Feds Say

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti has been indicted by a federal grand jury in California on 36 counts, including fraud, tax dodging, and embezzlement.

The latest charges come about two weeks after federal prosecutors in New York and California accused Avenatti of trying to extort millions from Nike, Inc., and of stealing from clients and forging tax returns to defraud a bank.

Avenatti has denied the charges, tweeting on Thursday, “I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY. I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me.”

The new indictment names five clients whom Avenatti allegedly scammed—and they include cases The Daily Beast has previously reported on, from a disabled man and a YouTube beauty mogul to a client who has accused Avenatti of running his business like a “Ponzi Scheme.”

Client 1

In January 2015, Avenatti negotiated a $4 million settlement on behalf of “Client 1,” Geoffrey Johnson, a paraplegic man who sued Los Angeles County over his emotional and physical injuries from a stay in jail.

Johnson’s story is tragic. According to his now-settled lawsuit, Los Angeles police encountered him at 6:30 a.m. on April 24, 2011, when he was “completely naked, praying in the middle of the street outside his apartment building.”

The lawsuit alleges Johnson was suicidal when transported to a local hospital. His intake form, according to the civil suit, said he “believed that the only way to escape the plot of others to kill him was to commit suicide.”

Johnson would be transferred from hospital to jail cell, after he allegedly lunged at a doctor. He was taken to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and placed in a cell with a violent prisoner, despite his father and sister warning the jail of his mental illness and suicidal thoughts.

After being released and then re-arrested, Johnson was kept in a cell where inmates were known to spit and throw feces. Johnson attempted to hang himself but landed on his head, resulting in a permanent disability from a spinal cord injury.

According to the indictment, Avenatti “falsely represented to Client 1 that the settlement agreement had to remain confidential,” and that Los Angeles County couldn’t pay the $4 million in one lump sum. Avenatti also allegedly said the county needed to approve a Special Needs Trust for Johnson before he could receive the funds.

Yet Avenatti received millions from the county and failed to disclose the payment to Johnson, prosecutors allege.

From Jan. 26, 2015 to March 30, 2015, Avenatti transferred $3.12 million of Johnson’s money to an Eagan Avenatti account, before transferring “substantial portions” to an account for his law firm Avenatti & Associates, then to other bank accounts controlled by Avenatti, including his personal bank account and accounts associated with “GB Auto.”

By July 6, 2015, the indictment states, Avenatti “had drained all of the settlement proceeds” out of Johnson’s client-trust account, using much of it to pay his own personal expenses.

Avenatti then made 69 payments of $1,000 to $1,900—totaling at least $124,000—to Johnson from July 2015 to March 2019, prosecutors say. The lawyer also paid assisted living facilities for Johnson’s rent, and “falsely represented” to Johnson that these payments were “advances” on the settlement owed to him.

In 2017, Johnson told Avenatti he wanted to purchase his own residence, and Avenatti allegedly agreed to find him a real estate broker.

According to prosecutors, Avenatti promised Johnson he’d received the settlement proceeds to buy a house, but after Johnson was in escrow on the purchase, Avenatti falsely informed him there was no money, because the county still hadn’t approved the Special Needs Trust.

Avenatti also caused Johnson to lose his Social Security benefits, prosecutors say.

In November 2018, Avenatti informed Johnson he would help him provide documentation to the Social Security Administration, which was evaluating Johnson’s eligibility for Supplemental Security Income benefits.

“Knowing full well that the requested information could lead to inquiries that could reveal that defendant Avenatti had embezzled [Johnson’s] portion of the settlement proceeds, defendant Avenatti failed to provide the requested information to SSA, which resulted in [Johnson’s] SSI benefits being discontinued” in February 2019, the indictment alleges.