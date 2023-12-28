Celebrity Big Brother star Bianca Gascoigne announces engagement

Bianca Gascoigne has announced her engagement to partner Arron Wright.

The model and reality TV star, known for having taken part in the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother and the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, has taken to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Gascoigne posted a picture of her family holiday in Thailand, flaunting her ring as she posed in a beige bikini next to Wright, whilst both of them held their daughter, Blake Sunshine.

"Forever has got a nice ring to it," Gascoigne captioned the shot, adding a ring emoji.

Wright and Gascoigne started dating in 2021 and welcomed their baby girl in February this year.

Following the pregnancy announcement in 2022, Gascoigne shared her feelings at the thought of having a girl.

"I always knew it would be a baby girl I didn't have any doubt in my mind," she told her Instagram followers in October of last year.

"I didn't even look at any boys names and already had decided on the name of our baby girl and we absolutely love it!"

Speaking about meeting Wright in 2007, Gascoigne looked back on their bond and how their relationship came about — 14 years after their first encounter.

"We've known each other for that long, stayed in contact throughout the years, met up in different countries and now regrouped in the best relationship ever, and being the best versions of ourselves for each other. Universe had it planned all along," she wrote in an Instagram post in 2022.

Amongst Gascoigne's first TV stints was the original Love Island's second series in 2006, which she appeared on (and won) alongside Calum Best.

