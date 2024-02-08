Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern shares Super Bowl party recipes

James Beard Award-winning Chef Andrew Zimmern appeared on "CBS Mornings" to share some easy-to-make recipes for your Super Bowl party. Zimmern is one of the hosts of Taste of the NFL, an annual Super Bowl charity event that brings together world-class chefs and NFL stars to raise money to combat youth hunger. These recipes will also be served at the event, which takes place Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.

Andrew Zimmern's Pork & Black Bean Chili

/ Credit: Taste of the NFL

8 to 10 Servings • Total time: 3 hrs 30 min, plus overnight soaking

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil2 slices of bacon, chopped2 pounds trimmed pork shoulder, cut into 1/3-inch diceKosher salt and freshly ground pepper2 poblano chiles–stemmed, seeded and cut into 1/3-inch dice1 large onion, cut into 1/3-inch dice4 chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, minced (1/4 cup)8 garlic cloves, minced1/3 cup ancho chile powder3 tablespoons cumin1 tablespoon dried oregano1/4 cup minced cilantro, plus more for serving(1) 28-ounce can whole tomatoes1 pound dried black beans, soaked overnight and drained5 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth3 cups dark beer, such as Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale3 tablespoons corn flour3 tablespoons water

Instructions

In a large enameled, cast-iron casserole, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat until the fat has rendered. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plate.

Season the pork with salt and pepper. Add the pork to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned (about 7 minutes). Add the poblanos, onion, chipotles and garlic to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened (about 7 minutes). Add the chile powder, cumin, oregano and minced cilantro and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add the tomatoes, beans, chicken stock, beer and cooked bacon and bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the beans are just tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Uncover the casserole and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans are cooked, 30 to 45 minutes longer.

In a small bowl, whisk the corn flour with water until smooth. Slowly whisk the mixture into the chili until incorporated. Season the chili with salt and pepper, garnish with cilantro, and serve.

MAKE AHEAD – The chili can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

SERVE WITH shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado slices, lime wedges, and tortilla chips.

Originally published in Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures on foodandwine.com. Photograph by Stephanie Meyer.

Hellmann's Disappearing Buffalo Chicken Dip

/ Credit: Taste of the NFL

Ingredients

2 cups finely chopped or shredded cooked chicken1/3 cup cayenne pepper sauce1 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise or Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Light Mayonnaise1 cup shredded cheddar cheese2 Tbsp. finely chopped green onions (optional)1 tsp. lemon juice1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Instructions

PREHEAT oven to 375°. Toss chicken with cayenne pepper sauce. Stir in remaining ingredients except blue cheese. Spoon into 1-1/2-quart shallow casserole, then sprinkle with blue cheese. Bake uncovered 20 minutes or until bubbling. Serve, if desired, with celery and/or your favorite dippers.

Carla Hall's Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos Ham and Cheese Croquettes

/ Credit: Taste of the NFL

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, finely diced

2 tablespoons flour

¾ cup milk

1 bag Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, finely ground

6 oz sliced ham, chopped fine

3 oz sharp cheddar cheese, grated

3 oz gruyere, grated

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Coating

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup flour

Sweet and Tangy Chili Doritos, finely ground

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Instructions

PREP – In a medium saucepan add butter. Melt. Add onion. Saute until tender. Add 3 tablespoons of ground Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. Add flour. Mix well. Slowly whisk in milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Continue stirring for about 5 minutes. Add ham and cheese and mustard. Mix well. Place into a shallow container and let chill for about 4 hours or overnight.

CREATE – Using a small ice cream scoop, shape into triangles. Flattening a little bit. Roll into flour, egg then ground Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. Heat oil in a large saucepan, a few inches deep over medium heat. Fry until golden brown and crispy. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.

Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos Ham and Cheese Croquettes for the Super Bowl WIN!

Quaker Millionaire's Bar

/ Credit: Taste of the NFL

Yield: 45-50 each in 1x1" pieces

Ingredients

1 - 9x9 pan

Oat Flour Shortbread

Date Caramel

Chocolate Topping

¾ cup Sea Salt Flakes

1 Tbsp Gold Luster

Instructions

1. Once Shortbread is cooled, pour warm caramel and allow to cool

2. Pour Chocolate ganache and even out

3. Sprinkle with sea salt

4. Spray with Gold Luster (Optional)

COMPONENT RECIPES:

Oat Flour Shortbread

Ingredients

1 Cup Quaker Oat Flour

1 Cup AP Flour

¼ Cup Sugar

5 oz. Brown Butter, Unsalted

2 Tbsp. Toasted Quaker Steel Cut Oats, 3-minutes Instant

1-2 Tsp Cold Water

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease or line a 9x13" pan.

2. In the Food Processor, mix all ingredients until you get a smooth dough.

3. Press the dough evenly into the prepared pan and dock the dough before baking.

4. Bake the shortbread for 15 min. - 20min, until it's firm and golden brown.

5. Refrigerate and wrap tightly until ready to be used.

Date Caramel

Ingredients

2 Cups Sugar, white granulated

2250g Date Paste (Date Lady)

¾ cup Karo Corn Syrup

1 cup Water, Split into ½ Cups

1 tsp Fresh Lemon Juice

1 cup Heavy cream

1 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

Instructions

1. In a high-speed blender, blend together ½ Cup of water, cream, sweetened condensed milk, and date paste until you have a smooth puree.

2. In a heavy bottom and high-walled 12" pan (or appropriate vessel), pour sugar, corn syrup, lemon juice, and ½ water.

3. Bring heat to a medium-high and watch as the sugar melts and starts bubbling.

4. Once bubbling, lower heat to medium and cook for another 5 minutes or until it's a medium amber color.

5. Turn the heat off using a whisk mix in the cream and Date Paste puree

6. Place back on the heat on low, mixing and turning as needed, for another 5-8 minutes, or until a medium-dark caramel

7. Once it's ready, take off the heat and use it quickly. Store extra in an airtight container and refrigerate.

Chocolate Topping

Ingredients

250g Bittersweet Chocolate

40g Corn Syrup

60g Heavy Cream

Instructions

1. Warm Heavy cream corn syrup in a double boiler

2. Add chocolate and mix until melted and smooth

3. Use immediately [See final assembly]

BEVERAGES

The following recipes have been prepared by mixologist Andrew Pollard from The Venetian.

COCKTAILS:

San Francisco Treat (Negroni)

1 part Fords London Dry Gin

1 part Campari

1 part Sweet Vermouth

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Kansas City Spritz

1 oz. Moletto Gin

1 oz. Aperitivo Select

½ oz. Monin Rock Melon Cantaloupe Syrup

½ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

4 – 6 Fresh Basil Leaves

MOCKTAILS:

Not So Negroni

1 ½ oz. Lyre's Dry London Spirit

1 oz. Lyre's Italian Orange

1 oz. Lyre's Aperitif Rosso

1/4 oz. Giffard Aperitif Syrup

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

Tiny Bubbles Spritz

1 ½ oz. Lyre's Italian Orange

1 oz. Lyre's Aperitif Rosso

3 oz. Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade

Splash Fever Tree Club Soda

Garnish: Mint Sprig, Grapefruit Slices

