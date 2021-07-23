Celebrity chef Mario Batali agrees to $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Celebrity chef Mario Batali and his business partner have agreed to pay $600,000 to at least 20 former employees after an investigation found their Manhattan restaurants were rife with sexual harassment, the New York attorney general announced on Friday.

The culture of unwanted groping, kissing, hugging, sexual advances and explicit comments at Babbo, Lupa and Del Posto broke New York human rights laws, Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

After waiters and other workers came forward with complaints, Batali sold his stake in his restaurants in 2019. Del Posto closed in April.

"When my female coworkers and I were being sexually harassed by multiple people at Del Posto, the restaurant's leadership made us feel as if we were asking for it — as if it is a rite of passage to be harassed at work," Juliana Imperati, a former line cook at Del Posto, said in a statement provided by the attorney general's office.

The attorney general's investigation found that Batali himself grabbed a female server's hand and pulled it towards his crotch, and that he showed a male server an "unwelcome" pornographic video, according to a summary of the settlement.

Male managers at the restaurants made crass sexual comments, told female employees to wear make-up and insinuated to some of them that they should get breast implants. Some were told they could not be promoted to captain because they were a "girl."

Batali could not immediately be reached for comment, but told the New York Times he would not be publicly discussing the settlement.

The $600,000 settlement will be paid by Batali; his partner, Joseph Bastianich; and their management company, Pasta Resources, formerly known as B&B Hospitality.

In 2018, Batali denied any allegations of sexual assault, but apologized for behavior that he acknowledged had been "deeply inappropriate."

Prosecutors in Boston in 2019 separately charged Batali with forcibly groping and kissing a woman at a restaurant in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Uber driver charged with sex crimes as Wake Sheriff urges caution for passengers

    A woman reported she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver in May. Sheriff Gerald Baker said he wants to prevent similar incidents from happening.

  • Justice Department rolls out 5 strike forces due to gun violence

    The effort from the Justice Department is the latest in a series of steps taken by the Biden administration to confront a surge in violent crime.

  • Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich to pay $600,000 in sexual harassment case

    Chef Mario Batali and his former business partner Joe Bastianich reached a settlement and will pay $600,000 to at least 20 former employees following an investigation into allegations of sex assault and harassment.The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James said the investigation found that "Batali and Bastianich permitted an intolerable work environment and allowed shameful behavior that is inappropriate in any setting,” James said, per the New York Times. “Celebrity and fame does

  • Bigender

    Everything you need to know about what it means to be bigender.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic has Golden Slam in his sights but taking one step at a time

    Novak Djokovic has learnt from his previous Olympics eartbreak and will not allow himself to be distracted from his quest to become the first man to complete the Golden Slam. Germany's Steffi Graf is the only player to have won all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in the same year but the 34-year-old Serbian is three fifths of the way there. Djokovic needs to win the Olympic title in Tokyo and then the U.S. Open in August to match Graf's 1988 feat.

  • Activision Blizzard sued over sexual harassment allegations

    Former female employees of Activision Blizzard are coming forward to share their experiences at the company after a California state agency&nbsp;filed a civil rights lawsuit&nbsp;against the gaming giant alleging widespread sexual harassment and gender and racial discrimination. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways and what this means for the company.

  • Novak Djokovic won’t get ahead of himself in bid for historic Golden Slam

    The world number one is trying to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

  • Florida Cop Threatened Woman He Stalked With Rape and Murder, Boss Says

    Police HandoutA Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after allegedly stalking a woman he previously dated and threatening to murder her if she reported the harassment.David Motz, 31, was arrested and charged Wednesday with aggravated stalking after allegedly actively following, threatening, and harassing his ex-girlfriend almost daily “for approximately one year,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Among Charlotte County Sheriff Deputy Motz’s alleged abusiv

  • Briton accused of Twitter hack is jailed in Spain pending US extradition hearing

    ESTEPONA, Spain (Reuters) -A 22-year old Briton who was detained in Spain over a Twitter hack that compromised the accounts of several U.S. politicians including Joe Biden last year has been jailed pending an extradition hearing, a court source said. Joseph James O'Connor appeared at Spain's High Court via videolink from the southern town of Estepona where he was detained on Wednesday. O'Connor's lawyer, Inmaculada Garcia Lopez, said her client, who faces several charges in the United States, had told the court he opposed extradition and was innocent of all charges.

  • Mussels Can Naturally Rid Our Oceans of Microplastics—Here's How

    The mollusks will help filter out pieces of debris that are less than five millimeters in size.

  • 10 of the comfiest walking shoes for people with flat feet

    What are the best shoes for people with flat feet? These are some of the most comfortable walking shoes with arch support, from New Balance to Adidas.

  • Donald Trump 'tested so many parts’ of Facebook: Author

    Cecilia Kang, New York Times technology reporter, told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview that Trump tested the company's business model and culture, which she says prioritizes user engagement and growth.

  • Arizona attorney general receives records on 'potential violations' of election laws

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich received records related to "potential violations" of the state's election laws.

  • Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Gets October Release in U.S.

    Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane” is coming to the U.S. on October 1. Neon, who nabbed stateside acquisition rights to the Julia Ducournau film back in 2019, made the announcement Friday on Twitter. The film centers around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her gender and goes incognito as […]

  • Want to Include Your Dog in Your Wedding? A Pet Wedding Attendant Could Help

    This innovative entrepreneur is here to be your pet's plus one.

  • Kaseya gets master decryption key after July 4 global attack

    The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say Thursday how the key was obtained or whether a ransom was paid. Ransomware analysts offered multiple possible explanations for why the master key, which can unlock the scrambled data of all the attack's victims, has now appeared.

  • Tom Brady's new Buccaneers Super Bowl ring is absolutely massive

    Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl LV championship rings Thursday night.

  • Ethics panel rejects penalty for sham no-party candidate as not tough enough

    A state ethics panel on Friday rejected a $6,500 fine against a sham no-party candidate who ran in a 2020 Miami-Dade legislative race, a rare move that was triggered by calls for stiffer penalties in a case one commissioner called one of the “most egregious” in Florida.

  • Lean and vaxxed, there’s no debate on commitment of Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott

    The Dallas Cowboys running back was raised to avoid vaccines, but Elliott (who now weighs 218 pounds) said he got the COVID-19 shot to protect himself and his teammates.

  • Pelosi considering adding former GOP congressman as adviser to Jan. 6 committee

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are considering inviting Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, and asking a former GOP congressman to serve on committee staff amid a standoff with House GOP leaders over their picks for the panel, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. Kinzinger, one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection, has remained a vocal critic of the 45th president and House GOP leaders over their handling of the episode and its fallout.