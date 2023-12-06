Celebrity Cruises crew member admits molesting children at onboard youth center, FBI said

A Celebrity Cruises crew member admitted to molesting children at the youth center on board its Celebrity Silhouette ship, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

A six-year-old girl reported that Cris John Pentinio Castor inappropriately touched her “private parts” on Nov. 27, according to an affidavit filed in federal court in Florida on Friday. The ship departed on Nov. 20 from Port Everglades on a cruise to destinations including Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, Castries, Saint Lucia, and Scarborough in Tobago.

Her parents returned to the Camp at Sea youth center after picking her up, and the child told the program manager about the incident. She also told a forensic investigator upon the ship’s return to Port Everglades that Castor had touched her under her clothes in the area “where the pee comes from” while she was playing a video game.

The crew member, who is a citizen of the Philippines, “told law enforcement that he was aware and understood that he knowingly touched Minor Victim in the vicinity of her vagina,” according to the affidavit signed by special agent M. Alexandra Montilla. Security footage did not show the contact directly but captured him reaching his hand into her lap while she played the game.

Castor is charged with abusive sexual contact of a minor under twelve.

He also “admitted to the inappropriate sexual touching of other minor children that were in his care at the Youth Center, on multiple occasions, while consciously hiding his acts from the Youth Center’s security cameras,” the affidavit said. Castor said he touched at least three more children inappropriately “in their vaginal area, in some cases making skin-to-skin contact,” the FBI said. He had worked as a youth counselor since August.

“We have zero tolerance for this behavior,” a Celebrity spokesperson told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “We reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

Castor’s attorney, Robert Berube, declined to comment.

There were 87 allegations of sexual assault on cruise ships embarking and disembarking in the U.S. last year, according to cruise-line incident reports from the Department of Transportation. The numbers have not yet been updated for 2023.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cruise crew member admits molesting children at youth center, FBI said