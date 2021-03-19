Celebrity Cruises to end yearlong pandemic hiatus in June

Eat This, Not That!

With the COVID-19 vaccine shots going into arms, people are lining up to do their part to end the pandemic. Yet there is a contingent of people who fear the vaccine is not safe. It is perfectly safe, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has "extreme confidence" saying so—however there are some people who should not get one. The CDC and the vaccine maker agree. Read on to see if you're on that list, according to the fact sheet from Pfizer-BioNTech 1 What You Should Mention to Your Vaccination Provider Before Taking the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine "Tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have any allergies have a fever have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding have received another COVID-19 vaccine" 2 Who Should Not Get the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine "You should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if you: had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine." 3 So What are the Ingredients in the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine? "The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine includes the following ingredients: mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3- phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose." 4 How is the Pfizer-BioNTech Given? "The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be given to you as an injection into the muscle. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine vaccination series is 2 doses given 3 weeks apart. If you receive one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, you should receive a second dose of this same vaccine 3 weeks later to complete the vaccination series." 5 What are the Benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine? "In an ongoing clinical trial, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following 2 doses given 3 weeks apart. The duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to Get 6 What are the Risks of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine? "Side effects that have been reported with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine include: injection site pain tiredness headache muscle pain chills joint pain fever injection site swelling injection site redness nausea feeling unwell swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy) non-severe allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, or swelling of the face severe allergic reactions There is a remote chance that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination." 7 Signs You're Having a Severe Allergic Reaction to the Vaccine "Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include: Difficulty breathing Swelling of your face and throat A fast heartbeat A bad rash all over your body Dizziness and weakness These may not be all the possible side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials."