Celebrity fashion designer arrested in Colombia

A report from the Washington State Department of Health shows the BA.5 COVID-19 strain -- a subvariant of what’s commonly known as omicron -- is making considerable headway in becoming the dominant strain in the state. Dr. Keith Jerome, the Director of the University of Washington Virology Lab, said he thinks BA.5 is going to win out over the next couple months. A new sublineage of the omicron variant, that some are calling “centaurus,” has been seen in two cases in the United States and is being monitored by the World Health Organization.