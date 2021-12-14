Celebrity legal battles of 2021
There were court victories and career-altering legal lows for celebrities in 2021. Here are some of the biggest legal stories of the year. (Dec. 14)
There were court victories and career-altering legal lows for celebrities in 2021. Here are some of the biggest legal stories of the year. (Dec. 14)
‘The audacity,’ one person commented in response to man’s behaviour
Actor walked the red carpet alongside boyfriend and co-star, Tom Holland
A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Just one day after disgraced reality star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, news broke that his sister Jana Duggar was recently arrested on a child endangerment charge. Jana Duggar, 31, pleaded not guilty in late September to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Arkansas court records obtained by NBC News. A trial by judge regarding the Sept. 9 incident for which Jana is charged is scheduled for Jan. 10. Details of the case are sealed, acc
A Pennsylvania man who planted bombs at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 won’t spend any more time in jail after a district court […]
Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's draw for the last 16.
The fallout from a controversial and spectacular finish to the season continues to divide the racing world
Jordan Poole was in awe after Kevon Looney's game-winning layup.
heard the warning sirens and wanted to
The suspected human remains of a missing Texas woman, who was dating former San Francisco 49ers tight end, Kevin Ware, have been recovered nearly eight months after she vanished, officials announced on Friday. On Dec 9, possible remains —which authorities say they believe belong to 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — were discovered in northern Harris County, outside of Houston. The exact location from which the remains were excavated wasn’t released by law enforcement. The cause and manner of death ha
She is refusing to wear the ring.
In southwestern Colorado, this tiny town of 1,000 people transports you to the Swiss Alps.
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious:
Follow all the latest news and reaction after Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 world title victory
Meryl Streep is one of her generation’s greatest actors and there isn’t a role she won’t take on. In her latest movie, Don’t Look Up, she surprised some movie fans with a nude scene — and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t having it at all. Director Adam McKay told The Guardian that the three-time Oscar […]
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury that he suffered in Week 14
The Bengals had a plan to slow down George Kittle, but know just how hard that is.
The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation … The post Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak appeared first on BGR.