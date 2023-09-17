Celebs That Boomers Love But Gen Z'ers And Millennials Can't Stand

TechCrunch

After months of testing, TikTok has finally launched its e-commerce product, TikTok Shop, in the U.S. — where it has more than 150 million users. As part of the rollout, the company is bringing features such as a dedicated shop tab on the home screen, live video shopping, shoppable ads and affiliate programs for creators. TikTok has been testing its e-commerce initiative in the U.S. since last November.