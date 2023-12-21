Celestial Christmas light show: Ursid meteor shower lights up sky for holidays

Sparkling meteors will be seen dancing across the sky as the Ursid meteor shower reaches its peak just in time for Christmas.

The Ursid meteor shower will peak Friday night and go until the early morning hours Saturday. Tennesseans can catch a glimpse of this celestial event but will have to find a place far from city lights since the best time to see the meteors is well after dark.

This year, viewers will also have to contend with moonlight. The bright moon will be 89% illuminated. Despite this, enthusiasts could see upwards of 10 meteors per hour streaking across the night sky.

It also happens to be the last meteor shower of 2023.

What is the Ursid meteor shower?

The annual Ursid meteor shower often is overshadowed by the holiday season, but still offers a spectacular light show to the festive spirit.

The Ursid meteor shower comes from the 8P/Tuttle comet which was discovered Jan. 9, 1790, by Pierre Mechain from Paris, France. The comet last made an appearance in the inner solar system in 2021. The meteor shower outbursts are unrelated to the years when the comet comes around, according to EarthSky.

This year the comet is still moving out, away from Earth and the sun. But it's not unusual for the meteor shower outbursts to occur when the comet is far from Earth.

When is the Ursid meteor shower?

Ursid ranges from Dec. 17 to 24, according to EarthSky.

The Ursids and the Geminids showers also overlap one another, so you might have seen some intermingling with the Geminids’ peak.

When does the Ursid meteor shower peak?

Ursid's peak starts Friday, Dec. 22 going into the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 23. People viewing may see between five and 10 meteors per hour in the sky.

When is the best time to see the Ursid meteor shower?

Be prepared to stay up.

The best time to see the meteor shower in Tennessee is starting around 10 p.m. CT on Friday and will continue until the morning hours of Saturday.

Where is the best place to see the Ursid meteor shower?

To best see the Ursid meteor shower, head away from the city lights and hit a hillside, go to the darkest possible location, lean back and relax.

You don't need any equipment like telescopes or binoculars, as the secret is to take in as much sky as possible and allow about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

NASA recommends the following tips to view the meteor shower:

Find an area well away from the city lights or street lights.

Lie flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible.

After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.

