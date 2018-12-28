Celgene (CELG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Celgene (CELG) closed the most recent trading day at $62.43, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 10.48% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 6.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CELG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 15.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion, up 14% from the year-ago period.

CELG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.80 per share and revenue of $15.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.28% and +17.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CELG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CELG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CELG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.13, which means CELG is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CELG has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



