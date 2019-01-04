Should Celgene Investors Take Bristol's Money and Run?

In 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) relied on just two products to drive growth, and the pharma giant's late-stage development pipeline looks like Old Mother Hubbard's cupboards. Investors know that Bristol-Myers needs to do something to continue pushing the needle forward, but a $74 billion offer for Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) might not have been what they had in mind.

Celgene shareholders will receive a combination of cash and Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. Can the big pharma make this deal work, or should Celgene shareholders take Bristol's money and run?

What Celgene shareholders get

Assuming the deal completes as intended, Celgene investors have a few reasons to stick around. For each share of Celgene, they'll receive one share of Bristol-Myers Squibb, $50 upfront, and another $9 if three drugs in late-stage development earn FDA approval in a timely manner.

Celgene shareholders who hang on will also begin receiving a quarterly dividend that offers a 3.6% yield at Bristol's recent stock price.

Bristol has two key growth drivers pulling a train of established brands uphill. During the first nine months of 2018, Opdivo sales grew 35% to $4.9 billion, and Eliquis sales grew 35% to $4.7 billion. Generic competition for established brands pulled Bristol's top line in the opposite direction, which limited total year-to-year sales growth to just 8% during the period.

Bristol-Myers expects to record adjusted earnings of at least $3.80 per share for all of 2018, and at least $4.10 per share in 2019, excluding any impact from the Celgene acquisition.

Celgene shareholders eager to fire Mark Alles over the ozanimod debacle of 2018 will also get their wish: Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio will continue to serve as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the combined company.

More reasons to hold on

To get investors on board, Bristol-Myers pointed at six experimental new drugs in late-stage development that have $15 billion in total -- not annual -- revenue potential. That figure seems entirely reasonable considering EvaluatePharma recently estimated their combined net present value at $25.2 billion, a figure that accounts for positive and negative cash flows, plus how long it could take to achieve them.

A lot of Celgene's top-line sales already flow to the bottom line. Over the past year, Celgene generated a whopping $4.2 billion in free cash flow, with just $15.2 billion in top-line sales, and the same operations are about to become a lot more profitable. Bristol-Myers Squibb already has around 22,000 employees who perform many of the same functions as counterparts at Celgene who racked up $3.2 billion in sales and administrative expenses over the past year.