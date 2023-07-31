Celina couple reject plea offers in Jan. 6 uprising

Jul. 31—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Celina couple facing charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building rejected plea offers made by government attorneys last week and are seemingly headed toward trial.

Court records indicate that Donald and Shawndale Chilcoat each elected not to accept the unspecified plea offers made during a July 28 hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The Chilcoat couple appeared via telephone as they were at the hospital to be with a family member. The defense counsel and the government were present via video conference.

Attorneys for the government reportedly expressed interest in setting a trial date for the couple but defense attorneys said that given the Chilcoats' various family health issues, they did not want to set a trial date at this time.

The court set a status hearing for Sept. 5.

Also addressed at last week's hearing was a motion to modify the terms and conditions of Donald Chilcoat's release from custody. The Celina man appeared almost a year ago in the District of Columbia courtroom of Judge Robin Meriweather, who placed him on home detention with location monitoring and curfew restrictions.

Last November Chilcoat filed a motion with the court to remove some of the restrictions. The court at that time lifted the home detention requirement but left in place the location monitoring and set a curfew of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chilcoat's attorney said in a recent motion that after nearly a year of full compliance "there is no longer a reason to continue restricting Mr. Chilcoat's liberty with a condition that he be monitored 24 hours a day ...."

The court has yet to rule on the latest motion.

Chilcoat and his wife were arrested Aug. 11, 2022, and charged in federal court with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, demonstrating or picketing in any Capitol building, and obstructing or impeding any official proceeding.

Story continues

According to the FBI, the Celina residents were among thousands of rioters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 — the day when the U.S. Congress was to formally certify the results of the 2020 presidential election which saw Joe Biden defeat incumbent Donald Trump.

More than 950 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia as a result of actions during the riot at the nation's capital.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.