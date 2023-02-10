Celina man arrested for meth possession

Feb. 9—CELINA — A Celina man was arrested Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine after a search warrant was executed at his home.

According to a press release, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office obtained the warrant on information from an out of state sheriff's office. At the home of Michael Gillis, 36, detectives found drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Gill was arrested without incident and is being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set, according to the release.

The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office to decide if additional charges should be filed.