Celina man arrested on more than 40 child porn charges

A Celina man was booked into jail Friday on multiple child pornography charges among other charges.

Brian Winner, 46, was arrested on a total of 45 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to Mercer County jail records.

He was also arrested on two charges of possessing criminals tools.

Winner was facing 45 similar charges in 2017, but was only convicted of five, court documents state.

He was sentenced to a total of 28 months in prison.

Winner is currently in custody at Mercer County jail awaiting trial.











