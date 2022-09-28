Celina man arrested on multiple sex offenses involving minors

Celina Police arrested a 40-year old man Tuesday on multiple sex offenses involving minors, according to a post on the Celina Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police arrested Shane Chilcoat at the 800 block of Pro Dr. Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives from the Celina Police Department investigated allegations from three separate underage victims and the case has been turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Police Chief Tom Wale.

The case has been presented to a Mercer County Jury and several indictments were handed down.

Chilcoat is being held in the Mercer County Jail on the following charges:

3 counts of Rape – victim under 13 years of age. Felony of the First Degree

2 counts of Rape – with threat of Force – Felony of the First Degree

3 counts of Sexual Battery – Felony of the Second Degree

2 counts of Sexual Battery = Felony of the Third Degree

3 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition – Felony of the Third Degree

2 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition – Felony of the Fourth Degree

1 count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor – Felony of the Fourth Degree

1 count of Attempted Rape – Felony of the Second Degree

1 count of Attempted Sexual Battery – Felony of the Fourth Degree

1 count of Attempted Gross Sexual Imposition – Felony of the Fifth Degree

Chilcoat is awaiting a court hearing and for bond to be set.

The case remains under investigation.